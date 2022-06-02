‘The Supernatural Comes Naturally:’ Kesha to Track Down Ghosts and Demons in Paranormal Show

Remember when Kesha told Ryan Seacrest she had “sexy time” with a ghost? Well, the singer is now returning to exploring the supernatural with her new show Conjuring Kesha on Discovery+.

On Thursday, the streaming service announced that the “Praying” singer will star in the six-episode series about exploring the supernatural and paranormal, accompanied by some celebrity friends. It’s out in early July.

“To me, the supernatural comes naturally,” she said in a press release. “It started with my insatiable curiosity, my eternal searching for something bigger than myself. This has motivated my art, informed my music and has given a purpose to my entire life. It’s an eternal search for proof of God.”

The show will go from looking into demonic activity at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary with comedian Whitney Cummings to looking for Bigfoot with Bachelorette‘s Jojo Fletcher and exploring a haunted opera hall with Betty Who.

“It’s the adventures that I have with my friends that take these pilgrimages to the next level and make them a reality,” she said. “I wanted to catch actual proof of the unexplainable. If we could catch these things on camera, then what else could be true?”

About that time she got sexy with a ghost, the singer said in 2012 that her track “Supernatural” was inspired by that American Horror Story-like experience.

“I don’t know his name. He was a ghost! I’m very open to it,” she told Seacrest at the time while talking about her album Warrior. “There are so many weird topics on this record, from having sexy time with a ghost to getting hypnotized and going into past lives.”

The first two episodes of Conjuring Kesha premiere July 8.