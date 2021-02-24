Kelsey Grammer to Return for ‘Frasier’ Reboot: ‘I Gleefully Anticipate Sharing the Next Chapter’

Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as Dr. Frasier Crane in an upcoming reboot of Frasier via digital streaming service Paramount+. The beloved show originally aired for 11 seasons before signing off in 2004 with one of the best sitcom finales of all time.

“Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” Grammer, who will also serve as executive producer of the series, said in a statement. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

A spin-off on Cheers, Frasier followed the story of the psychiatrist as he moved back to his hometown of Seattle and carved out a career as a radio personality while exploring relationships between family, friends and romantic partners.

The series also starred David Hyde Pierce as Frasier’s lovably neurotic and quick-witted brother Niles, Peri Gilpin as Frasier’s radio producer and close friend Roz Doyle, and Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, the caregiver and physical therapist to Frasier’s father Martin. Outside of Grammer, none of the original cast members are currently attached to the reboot. John Mahoney, who portrayed Martin, a retired police detective who moved in with Frasier after being shot in the line of duty, died in 2018.

Frasier won 37 Emmy Awards, with Grammer and Pierce each winning four over the course of 11 seasons. The Frasier revival news is one of a slate of Paramount+ series reboots planned, which include the return of VH1 and MTV franchises Behind the Music, Yo! MTV Raps and Unplugged.