Kate Winslet Investigates a Small-Town Murder in Trailer for ‘Mare of Easttown’

HBO has released a trailer for its upcoming limited series, Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet as a detective in a small Pennsylvania town. The show will premiere on April 18th on HBO Max.

Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan, who’s not just the local detective, but a reluctant hometown hero still known as “Ladyhawk” for a winning shot she scored in a basketball game 25 years prior. After a dead body shows up in a creek, Mare finds herself digging into a local murder that forces her to explore, per a release, “the dark side of a close community.” At the same time, as the trailer shows, Mare grapples with the expectations that still come with being “Ladyhawk,” as well as a tumultuous relationship with her mother, Helen, played by Jean Smart.

Mare of Easttown also stars Julianne Nicholson, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, and James McArdle. Brad Ingelsby created the limited series and served as its showrunner.