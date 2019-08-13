Watch Kate Upton Take on ’80s Aerobics Dance Moves on ‘Fallon

The 1980s may be long past, but our love for Eighties aerobics dance moves will never die. On The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon challenged actress and model Kate Upton to an “’80s Aerobics Dance Challenge” set to actual workout videos from the era.

In the clip, Fallon and Upton dress in Eighties gear, including neon patterns and a high ponytail for Upton. They take turns mimicking the moves of the Eighties aerobics instructors, which have not aged well. “That’s kind of like the Eighties version of the dab,” Upton comments about one move. The duo then pairs up for some joint workout sequences, which look slightly unsafe.

“That was great,” Fallon says, “but I think we know how to end this.” That conclusion is, of course, the iconic scene from Flashdance, involving actual water.

Upton also joined Fallon for a sit-down interview, where she discussed her marriage to Justin Verlander and how it helps her relate to Fallon’s movie Fever Pitch, as well as her love for Mario Cart and flip cup. Upton appeared on the show to promote her new workout program, Strong4Me, which she created with her trainer Ben Bruno and recently launched. “Especially as a new mom it’s so hard to find time to work out and stay fit,” Upton said. “Ben and I wanted to make it convenient for anyone, anywhere.”