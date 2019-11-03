Kate McKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren Breaks Down Medicare for All in ‘SNL’ Cold Open

Kate McKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren impersonation received its biggest Saturday Night Live spotlight yet with a cold open sketch that found the Democratic presidential hopeful explaining her Medicare for All plan during an Iowa rally.

“Hello, it is good to be here. Look at me, I am in my natural habitat: A public school on a weekend,” McKinnon’s Warren tells the crowd. “I just housed a Nature Valley bar in the hallway so I am jacked up, ready to pop off.”

Warren quickly touched on Beto O’Rourke’s exit from the 2020 derby as well as Donald Trump’s impending move from New York to Florida (“Or as he calls it, bringing his talents to South Beach”) before getting to one of her chief issues: Medicare for All.

“It’s a tricky little corn maze. But when Bernie was talking Medicare for All, everybody was like ‘Oh cool,’ and then they turned to me and said ‘Fix it, mom,'” she said. “And I’ll do it, ’cause that’s what moms do.”

Unlike Joe Biden, Warren then details how she’ll pay for her plan: Cut military spending, tax banks and “Amazon creep.” “Jeff Bezos is going to go from paying no tax to paying a tax,” she warned. “Mr. Bezos, the government is a little like Amazon Prime: You reap the benefits, you gotta pay an annual fee, and that’s called taxes.”

When asked whether her plan costs $20.5 trillion or, as economists predict, $34 trillion, Warren explains, “We’re talking trillions; when the numbers are this big, they’re just pretend. There ain’t no Scrooge McDuck vault. You ready to get red-pilled? Money doesn’t exist, it’s just a promise from a computer.”

Asked for specifics, Warren flips over a bulletin board full of numbers and headlines, “I could explain it to you, but you’d die.”