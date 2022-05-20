 Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney Exiting 'Saturday Night Live' - Rolling Stone
Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney Join Pete Davidson in Exiting ‘Saturday Night Live’

Major shakeup in store for long-running sketch comedy series’ Season 47 finale this weekend

Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney

Will Heath/NBC

Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney will be leaving Saturday Night Live this weekend, Rolling Stone has learned. The three cast members join Pete Davidson in exiting the long-running sketch comedy series.

McKinnon joined the cast in 2012 and became a repertory player the next year. The breakout star has been previously speculated to depart the show in recent years, but she remained in the cast, though she appeared less frequently and took some time away to star in Joe vs. Carole, Peacock’s scripted show related to Tiger King.

Bryant also joined SNL in 2012 and has been noted for her impression of Senator Ted Cruz and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She, too, has taken time away from the show for the Lorne Michaels-produced Shrill for three seasons on Hulu.

Mooney has been a cast member since 2013, becoming a repertory player at the beginning of the 41st season. As previously reported, Davidson has been a cast member since 2014.

Saturday’s show looks to be an interesting one in the midst of a major shakeup, with at least four longtime cast members expected to leave during its Season 47 finale. In addition to what may include public goodbyes from the departing castmates, it features Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne as host and musical guest Japanese Breakfast.

 

