‘Dollface’ Trailer: Kat Dennings Reconnects With Gal Pals Post-Breakup

Kat Dennings’ Jules is blindsided when her longtime boyfriend breaks up with her in the new trailer for Hulu’s Dollface. However, the real surprise comes as she navigates her way through the surreal aftermath and rediscovers the crucial relationships she abandoned in the interim.

In the new trailer, Jules realizes she immersed herself in her romantic relationship for half a decade, to the detriment of all other important connections she had. “And now things are getting weird,” she says as she boards a bus driven by a cat lady, as in a woman who has an actual cat face.

Later, she is told by a counselor that her friendships have all expired, so Jules works to find her way back to her BFFs, which include characters portrayed by Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky. As Jules discovers, it’s not a simple task. Along the way, she is tried in court for being a buzzkill, shops for a rebound in the equivalent of a used car lot that’s populated with potential mates for a fling, and is also humorously rescued by paramedics after accidentally liking her ex’s new girlfriend’s Instagram post.

The 10-episode Dollface premieres on November 15th via Hulu.