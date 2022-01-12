Kat Dennings Grapples With Adulthood in ‘Dollface’ Season 2 Trailer

Over two years since the first season arrived on Hulu, Dollface is getting a second set of episodes. The series, created by Jordan Weiss and produced by Margot Robbie, stars Kat Dennings as Jules, a woman about to hit the big 3-0. The 10 new episodes are set to premiere on Feb. 11.

The official synopsis notes, “Season two follows Jules (Kat Dennings) and her best friends – post pandemic, post heartbreak, heading toward turning thirty. Having successfully reunited with her friends (Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky), Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love, and a deeper relationship with each of themselves.”

The trailer reveals Jules and her pals dealing with the stress of adulthood, and it heralds the return of Beth Grant’s surreal Cat Lady character. Season two will feature new cast members Jayson Blair, Lilly Singh, Luke Cook, Chelsea Frei, and Corinne Foxx.

Last year, Dennings made a quick appearance in her fiancée Andrew W.K.’s video for “Everybody Sins,” off the party-rocker’s LP God Is Partying.