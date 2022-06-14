 Kardashians Request Blac Chyna Cover Defamation Trial Legal Fees - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home TV TV News

Kardashians Request Blac Chyna Cover Over $390,000 in Defamation Trial Legal Fees

In May, a Los Angeles jury found the women owed no damages to Blac Chyna in her $100 million defamation and contract interference lawsuit

By

Larisha Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Model Blac Chyna attends the 'LA Fashion Week' Glamour And Style edition at Don Quixote on October 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Model Blac Chyna attends the 'LA Fashion Week' Glamour And Style edition at Don Quixote on October 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Model Blac Chyna attends the 'LA Fashion Week' Glamour And Style edition at Don Quixote on October 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner filed paperwork through their attorney to request the money Blac Chyna owes them, following the $100 million defamation and contract interference lawsuit that she lost.

According to documents obtained by Rolling Stone, the family is seeking over $390,000 in legal fees that the family expensed throughout the two-week trial. (In May, a Los Angeles jury found the Kardashian-Jenner women owed no damages to Chyna.)

The requested costs on the lower end cover filing and motion fees, jury fees, service of process, fees for electronic filing, and fees for hosting electronic documents. On the higher end, The Kardashian-Jenners’ attorney, Michael G. Rhodes, says the Kardashians racked up over $63,000 in deposition costs, nearly $20,000 in court reporter fees, and a whopping $184,000 in models, enlargements, and photocopies of exhibits. An additional $96,000 of the total costs cover miscellaneous charges. The request notably excludes any attorney fees.

Following the conclusion of the trial – which decided Kris, Khloé, and Kylie had “reasonable grounds” to believe the allegedly defamatory statements they made about Chyna – Lynne Ciani, who served as lawyer to Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, accused Judge Gregory Alarcon of being “undeniably hostile and extremely biased.”

Rhodes swiftly refuted the claim and instead accused Chyna of trying to “make a scapegoat of Judge Alarcon” after losing the suit, according to court documents. He noted the accusations of bias to be “frivolous, dishonest, and deserving of sanctions.”

In This Article: Blac Chyna, khloe kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, kylie jenner

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.