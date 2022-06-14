Kardashians Request Blac Chyna Cover Over $390,000 in Defamation Trial Legal Fees

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner filed paperwork through their attorney to request the money Blac Chyna owes them, following the $100 million defamation and contract interference lawsuit that she lost.

According to documents obtained by Rolling Stone, the family is seeking over $390,000 in legal fees that the family expensed throughout the two-week trial. (In May, a Los Angeles jury found the Kardashian-Jenner women owed no damages to Chyna.)

The requested costs on the lower end cover filing and motion fees, jury fees, service of process, fees for electronic filing, and fees for hosting electronic documents. On the higher end, The Kardashian-Jenners’ attorney, Michael G. Rhodes, says the Kardashians racked up over $63,000 in deposition costs, nearly $20,000 in court reporter fees, and a whopping $184,000 in models, enlargements, and photocopies of exhibits. An additional $96,000 of the total costs cover miscellaneous charges. The request notably excludes any attorney fees.

Following the conclusion of the trial – which decided Kris, Khloé, and Kylie had “reasonable grounds” to believe the allegedly defamatory statements they made about Chyna – Lynne Ciani, who served as lawyer to Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, accused Judge Gregory Alarcon of being “undeniably hostile and extremely biased.”

Rhodes swiftly refuted the claim and instead accused Chyna of trying to “make a scapegoat of Judge Alarcon” after losing the suit, according to court documents. He noted the accusations of bias to be “frivolous, dishonest, and deserving of sanctions.”