×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Howard Stern Defends Jimmy Fallon for Ruffling Trump's Hair Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Watch Kamala Harris Pitch Teacher Pay Raises on ‘Full Frontal’

Bee suggests names for 2020 hopeful’s plan, including one that spells out “Fuck Betsy DeVos”

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Samantha Bee spoke with California Senator and 2020 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris about her plan to improve pay among public school teachers on Full Frontal Wednesday.

As Harris noted, teachers make, on average, 11 percent less than similarly college educated professionals, and the meager wages are causing people to leave the profession in droves. Additionally, many teachers are often forced to pay for school supplies out of their own pocket due to rampant underfunding.

“Let’s pay them their value and let’s recognize that they are doing some of the most noble, honorable work that any one human being can do for another,” Harris said.

Related

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1069 -- Pictured: (l-r) Radio Personality Howard Stern and host Jimmy Fallon during a Times Square live stream of their interview on May 15, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Howard Stern Defends Jimmy Fallon for Ruffling Trump's Hair
Watch Samantha Bee Skewer Alabama Abortion Ban With Sex Ed for Senators

Bee attempted to play devil’s advocate with Harris by cheekily quoting the “we don’t need no education” hook from Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2),” though the Senator didn’t bite. The Full Frontal host also offered up some creative names for Harris’ plan, such as “The Patriot Eagle Pay Raise Plan for America’s Heroes,” “The Arm Every Teacher — With Dollars Act” and the lengthy, but clever, “Fortunately Using Cash Keeps Better Educators Teaching Soon You’ll Deliver Equality Very Obvious So… Act,” which, if you take the first letter to each word, spells out “Fuck Betsy DeVos.”

Bee closed the interview by asking how Harris deals with her myriad critics, prompting the Senator to reply, “I eat ‘no’ for breakfast. Someone says it can’t be done, I can’t hear that.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad