Watch Kamala Harris Pitch Teacher Pay Raises on ‘Full Frontal’

Samantha Bee spoke with California Senator and 2020 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris about her plan to improve pay among public school teachers on Full Frontal Wednesday.

As Harris noted, teachers make, on average, 11 percent less than similarly college educated professionals, and the meager wages are causing people to leave the profession in droves. Additionally, many teachers are often forced to pay for school supplies out of their own pocket due to rampant underfunding.

“Let’s pay them their value and let’s recognize that they are doing some of the most noble, honorable work that any one human being can do for another,” Harris said.

Bee attempted to play devil’s advocate with Harris by cheekily quoting the “we don’t need no education” hook from Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2),” though the Senator didn’t bite. The Full Frontal host also offered up some creative names for Harris’ plan, such as “The Patriot Eagle Pay Raise Plan for America’s Heroes,” “The Arm Every Teacher — With Dollars Act” and the lengthy, but clever, “Fortunately Using Cash Keeps Better Educators Teaching Soon You’ll Deliver Equality Very Obvious So… Act,” which, if you take the first letter to each word, spells out “Fuck Betsy DeVos.”

Bee closed the interview by asking how Harris deals with her myriad critics, prompting the Senator to reply, “I eat ‘no’ for breakfast. Someone says it can’t be done, I can’t hear that.”