Netflix Drops New Trailer for Superhero Family Drama ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming superhero series, Jupiter’s Legacy, which is set to arrive May 7th.

Adding a dash of family drama to the classic superhero formula, the show is centered around a major changing of the guard, as the world’s first superheroes prepare to pass the proverbial torch to the next generation. But that shift, of course, comes with all sorts of angst as the younger heroes must learn to not only harness their powers but live up to the expectations of both their parents and the world.

Jupiter’s Legacy stars Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb as Sheldon and Grace Sampson, otherwise known as the Utopian and Lady Liberty, leaders of the superhero team, “The Union.” Elena Kampouris and Andrew Horton play the Sampson scions, Brandon and Chloe. The cast also boasts Ben Daniels, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter, Tenika Davis, Anna Akana, and Tyler Mane.

Jupiter’s Legacy is based on Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s comic book series of the same name, first published in 2013. Both served as executive producers on the series, while Sang Kyu Kim served as showrunner after taking over from series creator Steve DeKnight, who departed the production in 2019.