Julia Roberts Exposes Watergate Scandal in ‘Gaslit’ Trailer

Julia Roberts embodies Martha Mitchell in the trailer for Gaslit, Starz’s forthcoming limited series that takes a new spin on the Watergate scandal. The actress is joined by Sean Penn, who plays Nixon’s loyal Attorney General and Martha Mitchell’s husband, John Mitchell.

The series, premiering April 24, centers on Martha as the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the presidency and her personal life to unravel. The show also stars Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham and Darby Camp, and was directed by Matt Ross.

“The goal in making this project has always been to bring a real humanity to this subject, which yields a far richer and more relatable story than the standard male-driven political dramas about the period,” Robbie Pickering, series creator, executive producer and showrunner, said in a statement. “I can’t wait for viewers to experience the extraordinary performances in this remarkable ensemble, led by Julia Roberts, brought to life in this thrilling, stranger-than-fiction tale of marriage, love, betrayal, and ultimately, hope.”

Gaslit is based on the podcast “Slow Burn,” which was created and executive produced by Pickering. Earlier this week, executive producer Sam Esmail told reporters that showcasing a new perspective on Watergate feels important.

“I don’t think it’s a mistake the women who played such an instrumental role in this scandal were ignored and silenced,” Esmail said. “I think it’s by design. That’s the perspective shift this story takes on.”

The production of Gaslit made headlines last July when Penn refused to work on the series until the entire cast and crew was vaccinated. After some negotiations, the actor returned to the set in September.