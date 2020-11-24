Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces ‘Veep’ Live Table Read Benefitting America Votes

Julia Louis-Dreyfus took to Instagram to announce a Veep livestream reunion as well as deliver a humorous Rudy Giuliani impression. The Veep cast will host a live table read on December 6th at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets can be reserved with a donation and benefits America Votes’ efforts to get out the vote for the U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia in January.

The cast will be reading an uncut script from Veep‘s 2016 “Mother” episode. The episode dealt with demands for a recount in a presidential election alongside others who insisted the recount be stopped, a prescient forecasting of the contentious 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Actors Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Timothy Simons, Clea DuVall, Matt Walsh, Gary Cole, Sarah Sutherland and executive producer and showrunner David Mandel are slated to appear for the virtual table read alongside several special guests.

In Louis-Dreyfus’ Instagram video, she is seen with what looks like hair dye streaking down her face, referencing the recent disastrous presser Giuiliani held last week that was packed with lies about election fraud and was lampooned across the late-night shows.

“Over the last few weeks, many brave and patriotic Americans have come forward having witnessed similarities between our ongoing election and the TV show Veep,” she says in her clip, which features scenes from the “Mother” episode.

“It’s not just a singular example, but a pattern that repeats itself over and over,” she adds. “Literally thousands, or hundreds of thousands, of cases. To any experienced investigator, prosecutor, this would suggest there was a plan from a centralized place specifically focused on Veep.”

In October, the Veep cast joined forces to benefit the Democratic party in Wisconsin.

“The cast of Veep had so much fun coming together during the election that we were looking for something else to do,” Louis-Dreyfus said in a statement. “Luckily, there are two runoff elections in Georgia so we decided to get together again and bring some friends. And if this goes well, we are hoping for a second runoff, maybe in March.”