 'Veep' Cast Reunites for Live Table Read Benefitting America Votes - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces 'Veep' Live Table Read Benefitting America Votes
Home TV TV News

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces ‘Veep’ Live Table Read Benefitting America Votes

Livestream seeks to get out the vote in Georgia’s runoff elections

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Tony Hale, Sarah Sutherland, Sam. Richardson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Gary Cole, Timothy Simons, Clea DuVall and David Mandel attend HBO FYC for "VEEP" at the Landmark Theaters on August 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, for HBO)

The 'Veep' cast will host a live virtual table read to encourage voting in the U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, for HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus took to Instagram to announce a Veep livestream reunion as well as deliver a humorous Rudy Giuliani impression. The Veep cast will host a live table read on December 6th at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets can be reserved with a donation and benefits America Votes’ efforts to get out the vote for the U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia in January.

The cast will be reading an uncut script from Veep‘s 2016 “Mother” episode. The episode dealt with demands for a recount in a presidential election alongside others who insisted the recount be stopped, a prescient forecasting of the contentious 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Actors Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Timothy Simons, Clea DuVall, Matt Walsh, Gary Cole, Sarah Sutherland and executive producer and showrunner David Mandel are slated to appear for the virtual table read alongside several special guests.

In Louis-Dreyfus’ Instagram video, she is seen with what looks like hair dye streaking down her face, referencing the recent disastrous presser Giuiliani held last week that was packed with lies about election fraud and was lampooned across the late-night shows.

“Over the last few weeks, many brave and patriotic Americans have come forward having witnessed similarities between our ongoing election and the TV show Veep,” she says in her clip, which features scenes from the “Mother” episode.

“It’s not just a singular example, but a pattern that repeats itself over and over,” she adds. “Literally thousands, or hundreds of thousands, of cases. To any experienced investigator, prosecutor, this would suggest there was a plan from a centralized place specifically focused on Veep.”

In October, the Veep cast joined forces to benefit the Democratic party in Wisconsin.

“The cast of Veep had so much fun coming together during the election that we were looking for something else to do,” Louis-Dreyfus said in a statement. “Luckily, there are two runoff elections in Georgia so we decided to get together again and bring some friends. And if this goes well, we are hoping for a second runoff, maybe in March.”

In This Article: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.