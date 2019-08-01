Watch Julia Louis-Dreyfus Respond to Marianne Williamson’s ‘Bizarre’ ‘Yada Yada’ on ‘Kimmel’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday and talked about the surreal experience of watching Marianne Williamson drop a “yada yada yada” — the phrase famously used on Seinfeld — during a recent Democratic primary debate.

Williamson slipped the “yada yada” in while responding to a question about gun control, which she used as an occasion to discuss big money spending in politics. Kimmel played the clip on his show last night, prompting Louis-Dreyfus to crack, “I guess she’s gonna pick me as her running mate? Is that what that means?”

When Kimmel asked if it was exciting to see the phrase pop up out of nowhere, Louis-Dreyfus admitted, “It’s bizarre, it’s kind of like worlds colliding and then some… It’ll be weird when they say, ‘No soup for you.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Louis-Dreyfus spoke about how starring on Veep offered her some disconcerting new insights into the state of American politics. She also chatted about the final episode of the series and getting nominated for her seventh Outstanding Actress Emmy for the show, having previously won the prize the past six times, one for each season of Veep. Despite her impressive collection (she has 11 Emmys total), Kimmel showed a picture of Louis-Dreyfus’ trophy mantle, which features just one statue — a chunk of concrete taken from the first draft of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame embossed with a misspelling of her name, Julia “Luis”-Dreyfus.

“It’s a prized possession of mine and just a good reminder to keep me in my place,” Louis-Dreyfus cracked.