Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Larry David, Jason Alexander to Reunite for Texas Democratic Party Fundraiser

Seinfeld alums Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, and series co-creator Larry David will partake in a virtual event to raise money for the Texas Democratic Party, aptly dubbed A Fundraiser About Something.

Late Night’s Seth Meyers will host the livestream, which will air Friday, October 23rd at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Per an announcement, Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander, and David (and a few other special guests) will share “exclusive behind-the-scenes stories about their favorite Seinfeld episodes.”

Those who wish to attend must make a donation of any amount. Those that give over $5,000 will have access to a “VIP reception” starting at 6:30 p.m. CT, where they’ll get the chance meet virtually with Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander, David, and the special guests.

“Texas is a battleground state, period,” Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander, and David said in a statement, per Variety. “We knew that we had to reunite for something special and the movement on the ground for Texas Democrats up and down the ballot is the perfect opportunity to do just that. Texans are getting out to vote in droves and showing the world that Texas has never been a red state, it’s been a non-voting state. We couldn’t be more thrilled to host a Fundraiser About Something for a terrific organization like the Texas Democratic Party, who are building the movement necessary to turn Texas blue in 14 days.”

Virtual reunions have become a staple of the Covid-19 entertainment landscape, and both the Democratic Party and Joe Biden’s presidential campaign have latched onto the trend in the lead-up to the 2020 elections. So far, there have been reunions with the casts of Hamilton, The Princess Bride, and Wet Hot American Summer, while Louis-Dreyfus previously participated in one with the cast of Veep. In one of the most fitting virtual fundraisers, the cast of the classic sitcom Happy Days — which was set in Milwaukee — will get together for a fundraiser hosted by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, this Sunday, October 25th.