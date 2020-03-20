Julia Louis-Dreyfus Joins Jimmy Kimmel for His At-Home Broadcast

For his latest home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host tapped Julia Louis-Dreyfus to help entertain the self-quarantined masses.

“Thank you for joining me during corona-ggedon,” Kimmel said to welcome viewers to his ongoing series of “minilogues.” “This is day, what, 75. I’ve been thinking about who’s most affected by the quarantine in a positive way and it occurred to me that there has never been a better time to be under house arrest than right now. The only difference between us and them is a bracelet on the ankle.”

During his monologue, Kimmel also wished his mom a happy birthday, discussed Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the issue with oblivious spring breakers. He then welcomed Louis-Dreyfus to the show via video chat. “Just because we’re stuck at home doesn’t mean we can’t visit with friends, virtually,” Kimmel noted.

The pair talked about their families, where they can find the best light in their house for live broadcasting and what they have been cooking during the pandemic. “I don’t like to cook this much,” Louis-Dreyfus admitted. “It’s three grown men and myself. It’s a lot of food.” In response, Kimmel showed the actress some bread he baked. “I’m going to gain like 30 pounds,” he said.

“I’m going outside,” Louis-Dreyfus said of how she’s coping. “I’m doing a few errands, but hyper-carefully, with rubber gloves and stuff. One way I’m keeping my sanity is by literally going outside, going for walks or hikes. Things like that. That really just calms me down.” She also recommended binging Cheer on Netflix.

Each quarantine edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live will raise money for a different organization, with this one going to Feeding America.