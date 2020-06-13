‘The First Time’ With Judy Greer

Prolific actress Judy Greer talks her first audition, voiceover work, her new horror film Into the Dark: Good Boy and her experiences working on projects like Arrested Development and the recent Halloween reboot in the latest installment of Rolling Stone’s The First Time.

The actress also discussed how she managed to kick her cigarette habit thanks to her new hobby: Knitting. “I will say that it did save my life on set. It’s also a good thing to do while you’re in quarantine. I knit my own wardrobe now,” Greer joked, adding that she did eventually quit smoking.

Greer recently played the daughter of Jamie Lee Curtis’ long-suffering Laurie Strode in the 2018 remake of Halloween; Greer will reprise the role in 2020’s Halloween Kills. In our interview, Greer recalls the terrifying experience when she first saw the franchise’s infamous serial killer Michael Myers on set.

After previously working in the horror genre with Halloween and Carrie, Greer now stars in Good Boy, the newest chapter in the holiday-themed Into the Dark anthology horror series. The episode, which premiered Friday and tied to Pet Appreciation Day on June 12th, revolves about a murderous (albeit cute) emotional support dog owned by Greer’s Maggie. In The First Time, Greer talks about how she scored the role.

“I was walking my little ‘terrorist-mix’ down the street and these two guys ran out of a coffee shop. They were like, ‘Judy Greer!’ And I’m like ‘Stay away!’ But they were like, ‘No, wait, we’re writers. We are fans, and weirdly you are here with a small terrier because we’re writing a movie and we’re basically writing it for you as a spec,” Greer recounted.

‘One thing led to another and we had a really great official meeting. The script was amazing, we sent it over to [producers of Into the Dark]… and now here I am talking to you about this.”