‘Judge Judy’ to End After 25 Seasons, Replaced by ‘Judy Justice’

Long-time Judge Judy television personality Judy Sheindlin told Ellen DeGeneres on Monday that her CBS show will be coming to an end after concluding its 2020 to 2021 season, its 25th in total.

“I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it’s been successful,” she said to the talk show host. “Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program. Because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns.”

Sheindlin mentioned another show in the works, Judy Justice, but did not provide any further details. Asked by DeGeneres where the new show will be syndicated, she replied, “I can’t tell you yet,” although she did imply it won’t be airing on CBS.

Since its debut in 1996, Judge Judy remains one of television’s top reality courtroom series, winning three Emmy Awards and leading the ratings in courtroom programming. With an annual salary of $47 million, Sheindlin is currently the highest-paid television personality.

Rebel Entertainment Partners recently sued Sheindlin and CBS over millions in allegedly missed contractually due payments from Judge Judy. The parties came to a deal to dismiss the case last month.