Jude Law, Naomie Harris Confront Creepy Rituals in ‘The Third Day’ Trailer

Jude Law and Naomie Harris play travelers who end up sucked into the mysterious and terrifying ways of a strange island off the British coast in the new trailer for the limited series, The Third Day, premiering September 14th on HBO.

The six-episode series is broken into two parts, “Summer” and “Winter,” each with three episodes. Law stars in “Summer” as a man named Sam who — after experiencing a tragic loss — finds himself drawn to an island where he meets its inhabitants who, per a press release, are “set on preserving their traditions at any cost.” As the trailer teases, those traditions have a harrowing, cult-ish vibe, although “the secretive rituals of [the island’s] inhabitants bring [Sam] to grapple with experiences of loss and trauma hidden in his past.”

Meanwhile, the “Winter” portion of the show will star Harris as Helen, who arrives at the island seeking answers, but in doing so sparks “a fractious battle to decide its fate as the lines between fantasy and fact are distorted.”

Along with Law and Harris, The Third Day will star Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson and Paddy Considine. Dennis Kelly wrote the “Summer” portion, which Marc Munden directed, while Kelly co-wrote “Winter” with Kit De Waal and Dean O’Loughlin. Philippa Lowthorpe directed those episodes.