Watch Chilling New Trailer for Jordan Peele’s ‘Twilight Zone’ Revival

Fresh horrors and mysteries abound in the new trailer for the Jordan Peele-helmed revival of The Twilight Zone, which is set to premiere April 1st on CBS’ streaming platform All Access. Peele serves as the show’s executive producer and will host each episode à la Rod Sterling in the original series.

The new clip teases several installments of the anthology series, which will comprise both new stories and reimagined versions of classic Twilight Zone episodes. One of the most prominently featured episodes in the trailer is the Adam Scott-starring take on the seminal “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” which tells the story of a man driven to madness after spotting a strange creature on the wing of the plane.

The Twilight Zone trailer also teases a new take on “Rewind” – a story from the 2003 reboot – which will star Sanaa Lethem. The clip also boasts quick teases of episodes featuring John Cho, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracy Morgan, Allison Tolman, Steven Yeun and 12-year-old Room star Jacob Tremblay, who appears to be playing a kid who somehow manages to become president.