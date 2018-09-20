Rolling Stone
Jordan Peele to Host ‘The Twilight Zone’ Revival

Famous sci-fi series will be rebooted by CBS in 2019

Jordan Peele will host and narrate upcoming episodes of The Twilight Zone, which is being revived by CBS in 2019. CBS made the announcement on Thursday with the shortest of teaser videos.

The original Twilight Zone, a popular science fiction series, ran from 1959 to 1964. At the time, it was hosted by its creator, Rod Serling.

As a longtime Serling fan, Peele was initially hesitant to follow in his footsteps. “I was terrified,” Peele told Variety. “Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre? I could rip Twilight Zone off and call it something different and not be compared to Rod Serling. So I stepped away from it.”

But he eventually changed his tune. “The [important] realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” Peele said. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

The rebooted Twilight Zone will be available on CBS All Access, the network’s on-demand streaming platform. In addition to his hosting duties, Peele is one of the project’s producers.

The Twilight Zone‘s premiere date has not yet been announced.

