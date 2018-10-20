Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Revisiting Hours: 'Lost in America,' The Great American Economic Horror Movie Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

‘Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle’: See First Trailer for Shocking Docuseries

Sundance’s two-night, four-part investigation, co-produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, premieres on 40th anniversary of cult massacre

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sundance has shared their new trailer for Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle, a two-night, four-part docuseries about Jim Jones, the cult leader who orchestrated the deaths of over 900 people in 1978.

The docuseries, co-produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, mixes archival footage with stirring recreations of life at the Guyana-based Peoples Temple, as well as unreleased recordings and new interviews with those who witnessed Jones prior to the “revolutionary suicide.”

The descent into madness of Jones’ cult is captured in the minute-long trailer’s voiceovers, which begin fanatically religious and ultimately end in massacre; “The more power he got, the darker the story got,” “The leader has lost his mind” and “Everyone living here is going to die,” three different speakers attest of Jonestown.

Sundance airs the first two parts of Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle on Saturday, November 17th, the 40th anniversary of the Jonestown massacre, with the final two installments to follow on November 18th.

In September, ABC News aired their 40th anniversary investigation Truth and Lies: Jonestown, which featured interviews with Jones’ surviving sons.

In This Article: Sundance

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad