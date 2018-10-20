‘Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle’: See First Trailer for Shocking Docuseries

Sundance has shared their new trailer for Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle, a two-night, four-part docuseries about Jim Jones, the cult leader who orchestrated the deaths of over 900 people in 1978.

The docuseries, co-produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, mixes archival footage with stirring recreations of life at the Guyana-based Peoples Temple, as well as unreleased recordings and new interviews with those who witnessed Jones prior to the “revolutionary suicide.”

The descent into madness of Jones’ cult is captured in the minute-long trailer’s voiceovers, which begin fanatically religious and ultimately end in massacre; “The more power he got, the darker the story got,” “The leader has lost his mind” and “Everyone living here is going to die,” three different speakers attest of Jonestown.

Sundance airs the first two parts of Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle on Saturday, November 17th, the 40th anniversary of the Jonestown massacre, with the final two installments to follow on November 18th.

In September, ABC News aired their 40th anniversary investigation Truth and Lies: Jonestown, which featured interviews with Jones’ surviving sons.