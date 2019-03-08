Watch Jonas Brothers Belt Classics, Talk Purity Rings on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

The Jonas Brothers joined James Corden for the latest installment of The Late Late Show‘s “Carpool Karaoke” in what the band jokingly called their first performance since reuniting.

The clip featured plenty of classic Jonas Brothers hits including, “Burning Up,” “Year 3000,” “When You Look Me In the Eyes” and the grand finale, “Love Bug,” which featured plenty of backseat air guitar. The band also sang along to their new single, “Sucker,” which was released last week.

During the ride, the Jonas Brothers also discussed how they came to reunite the band. The trio said the idea started with a documentary, which is is still in the works, that led them to therapeutic discussions – and drinking games – about why they broke up in the first place. Corden, however, risked exposing the fissures again when he brought in a polygraph expert to subject the boys to a lie detector test.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Jonas Brothers discussed their infamous purity rings and who took theirs off first – it was Kevin – while Corden also asked the group about their Disney days and learning to divert salacious interview questions. “I took pride in it, until I watched those interviews back years later and was like, ‘I sound like a robot,'” Nick said.