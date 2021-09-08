See Jon Stewart Surprise Pete Davidson During ‘Wheel of Opinions’ on ‘Fallon’

Pete Davidson is a guest on tonight’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he plays a game with the host called “Wheel of Opinions.” During a preview of the segment, Jon Stewart makes a surprise cameo. The episode airs at 11:35 p.m. ET.

The silly game involves Fallon hitting a button, which activates an “Opinion Topic Generator” and wherever it lands, the guest has to voice their opinion on it. The first topic asks which is a worse phrase: “I Went Glamping” or “I’m Hangry.” As Davidson admits he has no idea what glamping is (Fallon explains it’s glamorous camping), Stewart shows up in a live video behind them to scold Davidson. “Everyone knows what glamping is.”

The next opinion topic is “Swimming With Dolphins.” Stewart says, “I am pro blow hole,” which cracks Davidson, Fallon and the audience up. “I think it’s a lovely thing to do when you’re with your family on vacation,” Davidson quips. “I’m also pro blow hole.”

The final topic is “Mets vs. Yankees.” Davidson says he roots for the Mets, which Stewart appreciates. “As a Mets fan since the 1960s, I accept Peter’s charity,” he says.