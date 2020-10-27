 Jon Stewart to Launch Current Affairs Series on Apple TV+ - Rolling Stone
Jon Stewart to Launch Current Affairs Series on Apple TV+

After five years away, the former The Daily Show host is returning to television

NEW YORK - JUNE 17: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Jon Stewart during Monday's June 17, 2019 show. (Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

Jon Stewart is launching a new current affairs series, which will be available via Apple TV+.

CBS via Getty Images

Jon Stewart will host a new series on Apple TV+, as The New York Times reports. The multiple Emmy Award-winning former The Daily Show host’s as-yet-untitled series will focus on current affairs.

The one-hour episodes will center on a single topic and the streaming service has ordered the series for multiple seasons, the company announced on Tuesday. It’s unclear what format the show will take, and Apple has not confirmed when the series will debut.

In its announcement, the company said the show “will explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation and his advocacy work.” Since Stewart’s departure as host for Comedy Central’s The Daily Show in 2015, he has advocated for 9/11 survivors and first responders, including his support for the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. In September, he advocated for congressional aid for sick veterans exposed to military burn pits.

While Stewart has primarily remained out of the spotlight, in the years since leaving his Daily Show host duties, he has made sporadic appearances on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which he produces. Over the summer he revisited his old stomping grounds, via a video interview with his successor Trevor Noah, to discuss Covid-19 deniers on The Daily Show. Earlier in the year, Stewart released the political satire film Irresistible, which he wrote and directed.

