Jon Stewart’s Apple TV+ Series to Premiere This September

Jon Stewart is set to return to television this September with The Problem With Jon Stewart, the former Daily Show host’s long-awaited Apple TV+ series that was first announced in October 2020.

The streaming service said the Stewart-hosted weekly current affairs program “is a multiple-season, single-issue series, taking a deep-dive on the most important topics that are currently part of the national conversation. Stewart will be in discussion with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss tangible steps that can lead to a solutionary path forward.”

On Thursday, September 30th, the same day that The Problem With Jon Stewart premieres on Apple+, the series will also launch an official companion podcast that features additional analysis, interviews, facts and, “yes, lots of jokes.” New podcasts will be released every week alongside each Apple+ episodes of The Problem.

It’s been six years since Stewart departed The Daily Show, with the host only making sporadic TV appearances — either on The Late Show with his former co-worker Stephen Colbert or occasionally his old stomping ground — since then; as Stewart jokes in a teaser for The Problem With, he’s mortified by how much he’s aged since leaving his Comedy Central gig in 2015.