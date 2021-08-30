 Jon Stewart's Apple+ Series to Premiere This September - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Olympia Music Fest Scammed by Fake Jonathan Richman
Home TV TV News

Jon Stewart’s Apple TV+ Series to Premiere This September

The Problem With Jon Stewart, streaming weekly beginning September 30th, will also launch companion podcast

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jon Stewart is set to return to television this September with The Problem With Jon Stewart, the former Daily Show host’s long-awaited Apple TV+ series that was first announced in October 2020.

The streaming service said the Stewart-hosted weekly current affairs program “is a multiple-season, single-issue series, taking a deep-dive on the most important topics that are currently part of the national conversation. Stewart will be in discussion with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss tangible steps that can lead to a solutionary path forward.” 

On Thursday, September 30th, the same day that The Problem With Jon Stewart premieres on Apple+, the series will also launch an official companion podcast that features additional analysis, interviews, facts and, “yes, lots of jokes.” New podcasts will be released every week alongside each Apple+ episodes of The Problem.

It’s been six years since Stewart departed The Daily Show, with the host only making sporadic TV appearances — either on The Late Show with his former co-worker Stephen Colbert or occasionally his old stomping ground — since then; as Stewart jokes in a teaser for The Problem With, he’s mortified by how much he’s aged since leaving his Comedy Central gig in 2015.

In This Article: AppleTV+, Jon Stewart

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.