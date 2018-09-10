Watch John Oliver Dissect Trump’s Response to Anonymous Op-Ed

John Oliver opened Sunday’s Last Week Tonight by recapping the White House’s week of President Trump criticisms – from the anonymous senior official’s New York Times op-ed that called Trump’s actions “detrimental to the health of our republic” to the slew of harsh quotes from various staffers featured in Bob Woodward’s upcoming book Fear.

The comedian first touched on the Times piece, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” and the president’s response. “Trump immediately pushed back, tweeting ‘TREASON?’ and attacked the anonymous writer at a rally,” he said, joking that Trump sounded “like a Teddy Ruxpin someone fished out of a lake.”

The host also summarized the vicious, since-denied quotes from the Woodward book. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is quoted saying Trump has “the understanding of a fifth- or sixth-grader.” White House Chief of Staff John Kelly reportedly says, “We’re in Crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had.” And John Dowd, the president’s then-lawyer, reportedly told Special Counsel Bob Mueller on March 5th after a Trump practice interview, “I’m not going to sit there and let him look like an idiot. And you publish that transcript because everything leaks in Washington, and the guys overseas are going to say, ‘I told you he was an idiot. I told you he was a goddamn dumbbell.'”

“That is incredible,” Oliver said of the comments. “That is the president’s own lawyer telling a prosecutor – a prosecutor – that his client would be so stupid under questioning, it would be a genuine national security concern. And while Dowd also denied those comments, let’s just appreciate for a moment how charming it is to call anyone a ‘goddamn dumbbell.’ It’s so much more delightful than ‘idiot’ or ‘dipshit’ or ‘fucking moron.’ ‘Dumbbell’ just puts a fun cartoon image in your head.”

“Anyway,” Oliver added, “the president’s a disaster, and we’re all going to die.”