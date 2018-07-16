John Oliver Unveils Unused Dog Condom, Journalist Squirrel Graphics on ‘Last Week Tonight’

John Oliver paid tribute to Last Week Tonight‘s ace graphics department in a hilarious web exclusive clip, showcasing some of the absurd images – like canine condoms and a journalist squirrel – cut from recent episodes due to time constraints.

The piece opened with modest silliness (a graphic of a make-up artist applying rouge to a salmon) and grew more ridiculous as the segment progressed, starting with the brand of dog prophylactics dubbed “Ruff Riders.” “I honestly don’t know why we made this one,” he said. “But the important thing is, on this show, dogs fuck – that’s canon.”

The most adorable image was journalist squirrel “Edward R. Burrow,” whom Oliver said “digs deep, whether he’s investigating a story or burying a little nut, with his tiny, small hands.” From there, the host presented a bloodthirsty red panda, Ivanka Trump as the disturbing mother from Get Out (“It looks eerily real because it’s depressingly plausible”), hockey-playing badgers, a woman holding her newborn watermelon, a disgruntled parrot, a “Civil War soldier pegging a racist unicorn next to Abraham Lincoln” and a Last Week Tonight staff member copulating with a cheesecake.

Just to mess with his audience, Oliver threw in one un-doctored image: Nancy Reagan sitting on the lap of Mr. T, who’s dressed like Santa Claus.