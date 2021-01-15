John Oliver Reveals ‘Last Week Tonight’ Return With New Season Trailer

John Oliver announced Friday that Last Week Tonight will return to HBO with a new season of episodes beginning February 14th.

The premiere date was revealed alongside a highlight reel from the series’ seventh season, a year-in-review of the dismal 2020 that featured multiple segments on the coronavirus and the presidential election, sewer plants, and Adam Driver.

Last Week Tonight last aired just days after the presidential election, with Oliver celebrating Donald Trump’s defeat as well commenting on the president’s refusal to concede. Since that season finale aired in November, we’ve witnessed tens of thousands of more Covid-19 deaths, an insurrection attempt on the U.S. Capitol, and a second Trump impeachment.

“Well, a thing or two has happened since we’ve been away, but we’ll be back soon,” Oliver joked.