John Oliver’s ‘Last Week Tonight’ Renewed Through 2023 on HBO

HBO renewed Last Week Tonight With John Oliver for three more seasons, securing the satirical news show through 2023.

Casey Bloys, chief content officer for both the network and its on-demand streaming service HBO Max, detailed the new deal on Monday, Variety reports. Oliver, who launched the show in April 2014, said in a statement, “We’re all extremely happy to be able to continue to do our show on HBO for another three years, or until the end of the world, whichever comes first.”

Bloys added, “For the past seven years, John and his incredibly talented team have taken on topics that are both in the public mind and off the beaten path, always managing to shed new light on these subjects with intelligence and searing humor. We are beyond thrilled to continue this relationship for three more years.”

The announcement arrives after the show’s August 30th episode, which documented the 2020 Republican National Convention and the protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Season Seven — which has also tackled President Trump’s attempt to build a border wall, flawed U.S. history education related to race, COVID-19 conspiracy theories, police reform and Amazon’s treatment of workers amid the pandemic — will return with its next installment on September 27th.

“Hi, everyone! We know we’ve told you before, but we think it bears repeating: there’s no show tonight!” the series’ Twitter account wrote Sunday. “We wouldn’t want to assume anyone’s still operating on old constructs like calendars, memories and linear time. Hope this helps!”