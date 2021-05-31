Watch John Oliver Propose New, More Fun Cereal on ‘Last Week Tonight’

John Oliver has some important thoughts on the current state of cereal, which he shared in a clip on Last Week Tonight.

“I’m aware that there is a lot going on in the world right now,” Oliver says in the clip. “But instead of focusing on any of that I’d like to raise a subject that is near and dear to my heart. And that is: There simply aren’t enough cereals.”

He adds, “And to be clear, I don’t mean in a food shortage short of way, like we’re running out of cereal and as a result people are starving. Although that might be the case. I don’t actually know. I just mean that there aren’t enough new cereals anymore.”

The talk show host cites “exciting” cereal like Reese’s Puffs as an example of a time when we could get amped up about our cereal choices, noting that “no one even knew if that was legal.” During his rant, Oliver discusses how boring Cheerio’s Twitter page is and how disgusting Frosted Flakes taste despite having one good commercial.

Oliver then claims that “cereal is in a rut” and suggests making Gushers into a cereal or making a cereal shaped like little men with tiny dog marshmallows. His best idea: night cereal. Whatever that is.