John Mulaney, the Strokes Set for ‘SNL’ Halloween Episode

John Mulaney will host and the Strokes will serve as musical guests on Saturday Night Live’s Halloween episode next week.

Both Mulaney and the Strokes will be making their fourth appearance on the long-running series; Mulaney, a former SNL writer, last hosted on February 29th, 2020 — the second-to-last pre-Covid episode — while the Strokes are returning to SNL for the first time since 2011, when they were musical guest on a Miley Cyrus-hosted episode.

“Three things define New York City: SNL, the Strokes, and Ed Koch. Koch is dead, so they got me,” Mulaney tweeted. “I am so goddamn excited. 4th time up. Wow and wow and wow.”

The Halloween episode marks the fifth and final of five straight new episodes to kick off SNL’s Season 46, as well as the last episode before Election Day.

Season 46 has so far featured hosts Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae and Adele, with musical guests Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, Justin Bieber and H.E.R.