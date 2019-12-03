 John Mulaney Recounts Epic Stevie Nicks Rejection on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next Lynyrd Skynyrd Plot 2020 Leg of Farewell Tour Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

John Mulaney Shares Ridiculous Stevie Nicks Rejection Story on ‘Fallon’

Comedian wanted singer for new Netflix children’s show, but she didn’t think his parody song was funny

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

John Mulaney explained how Stevie Nicks, via her manager, handed him the most incredible rejection of his career during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Monday.

Mulaney explained that he’d wanted Nicks to sing a parody song in his new Netflix children’s special, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, and after being unable to track her down for a month, finally got on the phone with the musician’s manager. But the manager politely declined, noting Nicks only had a short reprieve in between tour dates. Mulaney replied that he totally understood, but then Nicks’ manager continued.

“She said, also, ‘Stevie listened to the song and she doesn’t think it’s funny,'” Mulaney recalled. “And I said, ‘Oh, OK, the first answer was good enough.’ And she said, ‘Stevie’s confused, because this is not one of her songs.’”

Nicks’ manager mentioned the musician’s appearance on American Horror Story: Coven, where she sang one of her own songs, “Seven Wonders.” Mulaney said he was aware, noting, again, that he’d wanted Nicks to sing a parody song, to which the manager once again replied, “But she doesn’t find it funny.”

Related

Solange performs a medley of songs from "When I Get Home" on "The Tonight Show."
Watch Solange Perform Nine-Minute 'When I Get Home' Medley on 'Fallon'
Luke Bryan Raps About Wings, Stinky Fish in 'Football Party Patrol' Skit With Jimmy Fallon

Related

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Thurston Moore in conversation on the Fender Next stage during the Great Escape Festival at Old Market on May 11, 2019 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for Fender Musical Instruments Corporation)
Thurston Moore: 5 Songs That Influenced Me Early On
10 Best Beatles Books

The conversation finally ended with Mulaney thanking Nicks’ manager for giving him the greatest pass of his career, adding that he wrote the part for Nicks because he wanted to hang out with her. The manager then turned the tables and offered Mulaney an opportunity to come by and hang out any time. When Fallon asked if he was going to take her up on the offer, Mulaney deadpanned, “I don’t know, she didn’t like my song!”

Mulaney previously gushed about the musician to Rolling Stone: “I love Stevie Nicks for several reasons. One, I love all of her music. Her voice is beautiful. She’s a great songwriter. Two, I heard an ad that she did on Sirius satellite radio for the Bridge, channel 32, where she said in the ad that if she gets into a car and they don’t have Sirius satellite radio the Bridge, she gets out of the car. Picturing that is very funny to me. [Imitates Stevie Nicks] ‘Do you have Sirius satellite radio the Bridge?’ ‘No, sorry.’ ‘Pull. Over. Immediately.’ On the way to the award show in Brooklyn, if they don’t have Sirius satellite radio, she’s going to get out and take the train.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.