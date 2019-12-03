John Mulaney Shares Ridiculous Stevie Nicks Rejection Story on ‘Fallon’

John Mulaney explained how Stevie Nicks, via her manager, handed him the most incredible rejection of his career during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Monday.

Mulaney explained that he’d wanted Nicks to sing a parody song in his new Netflix children’s special, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, and after being unable to track her down for a month, finally got on the phone with the musician’s manager. But the manager politely declined, noting Nicks only had a short reprieve in between tour dates. Mulaney replied that he totally understood, but then Nicks’ manager continued.

“She said, also, ‘Stevie listened to the song and she doesn’t think it’s funny,'” Mulaney recalled. “And I said, ‘Oh, OK, the first answer was good enough.’ And she said, ‘Stevie’s confused, because this is not one of her songs.’”

Nicks’ manager mentioned the musician’s appearance on American Horror Story: Coven, where she sang one of her own songs, “Seven Wonders.” Mulaney said he was aware, noting, again, that he’d wanted Nicks to sing a parody song, to which the manager once again replied, “But she doesn’t find it funny.”

The conversation finally ended with Mulaney thanking Nicks’ manager for giving him the greatest pass of his career, adding that he wrote the part for Nicks because he wanted to hang out with her. The manager then turned the tables and offered Mulaney an opportunity to come by and hang out any time. When Fallon asked if he was going to take her up on the offer, Mulaney deadpanned, “I don’t know, she didn’t like my song!”

Mulaney previously gushed about the musician to Rolling Stone: “I love Stevie Nicks for several reasons. One, I love all of her music. Her voice is beautiful. She’s a great songwriter. Two, I heard an ad that she did on Sirius satellite radio for the Bridge, channel 32, where she said in the ad that if she gets into a car and they don’t have Sirius satellite radio the Bridge, she gets out of the car. Picturing that is very funny to me. [Imitates Stevie Nicks] ‘Do you have Sirius satellite radio the Bridge?’ ‘No, sorry.’ ‘Pull. Over. Immediately.’ On the way to the award show in Brooklyn, if they don’t have Sirius satellite radio, she’s going to get out and take the train.”