Jennifer Doudna Is Pioneering the Science — and Ethics — of Gene Editing
Watch John Mulaney Star in ‘SNL’ Musical Parody ‘Bodega Bathroom’

Sequel to beloved “Diner Lobster” sketch parodies Rent, Willy Wonka, and Little Shop of Horrors

When John Mulaney hosted Saturday Night Live last year, he starred in one of the show’s strangest sketches with “Diner Lobster:” a musical parody presenting a cautionary tale of ordering lobster at a diner. On the latest episode, Mulaney returned to host SNL and featured as a bodega owner in a sequel to the memorable sketch, “Bodega Bathroom.”

When Pete Davidson asks Mulaney to use the bathroom at a bodega, he’s given a key attached to a cinderblock and sent on a harrowing, Willy Wonka-like journey into the mystical, unsanitary bathroom of the store.

Kenan Thompson initially appears as an eccentric bodega cat who tells Davidson, “You’re the first person to use this bathroom that’s not a dog giving birth.”

“Come with me, and you’ll be, in a world of zero sanitation,” Thompson sings, emulating Wonka. “Close your eyes, and avoid, inhalation.”

Kate McKinnon later appears as a singing Virgin Mary prayer candle alongside a talking toilet and a trio of Oompa Loompas. Whereas “Diner Lobster” focused on Les Miserables, this sketch riffed on Broadway stalwarts like Rent, Cats and Little Shop of Horrors. Eventually, Davidson decides to leave NYU to run the bodega full-time.

Revisit “Diner Lobster” sketch below:

