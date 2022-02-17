John Mulaney Plots ‘SNL’ Return, Zoë Kravitz, Rosalía to Make Debuts

John Mulaney will return to Saturday Night Live this month, while Zoë Kravitz and Rosalía will make their hosting and musical guest debuts, respectively, in March.

SNL will return Feb. 26 with Mulaney hosting the show for the fifth time and LCD Soundystem serving as the musical guest for the second time (they previously appeared on the show in May 2017). On March 5, Oscar Isaac will make his SNL debut, while Charli XCX will make her belated second appearance after her December performance was canceled as SNL pared its production back during the Omicron surge. Lastly, SNL’s March 12 episode will feature the debuts of Kravitz and Rosalía.

For Mulaney, his SNL return comes as he’s continued to work out his new stand-up act on tour, although it’ll still be one of the first major media appearances he’s done in some time. Back in September, he appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where he detailed a tumultuous year that had spilled out into the tabloids as he got divorced, struggled with addiction, and went back to rehab. During the show, Mulaney also announced that he and the actress Olivia Munn we’re expecting a child together; Munn gave birth in December.

As for the other hosts, Isaac is coming off a busy year in which he appeared in everything from the animated film, The Addams Family 2, to the blockbuster Dune and the celebrated Indies Thee Card Counter and Scenes From a Marriage (the latter a TV mini-series). He’ll next appear in the Disney+/Marvel series, Moon Knight, which arrives March 30. And Kravitz is set to appear as Catwoman in The Batman, out March 4, while she also recently starred in Steven Soderbergh’s new thriller, Kimi.

Meanwhile, SNL’s next musical guests, LCD Soundsystem haven’t announced any impending new music, but the group did return to the stage last year for a run of shows at the NYC venue Brooklyn Steel (some of which were canceled due to that aforementioned Omicron surge). The band also starred in an Amazon Music holiday special that featured a performance and a fake sitcom episode directed by comedian Eric Wareheim.

On the other hand, Charli XCX is gearing up for the release of her next album, Crash, which is set to drop March 18; she also just released a documentary, Alone Together, which documents the making of her lockdown album, 2020’s How I’m Feeling Now. And Rosalía is set to release her new album, Motomami, also on March 18, marking her long-awaited first album since 2018’s celebrated El Mal Querer.