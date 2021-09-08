John Mulaney Talks Rehab, Pregnancy With Olivia Munn in First Interview Since Recovery

John Mulaney discussed his stint in rehab and life after getting sober again in his first interview since going back into recovery on Late Night With Seth Meyers Tuesday, September 7th.

Mulaney candidly laid out the tumultuous timeline of his past year, saying he first went to rehab in September 2020, moved out of his home from his ex-wife the following month, relapsed not long after hosting the Halloween episode of Saturday Night Live, and then went back into rehab after Meyers and some other friends staged an intervention. Mulaney said he got out of rehab in February and spent another month-and-a-half in sober living; he also spoke about his relationship with Olivia Munn and announced that the couple are now expecting a child.

Mulaney peppered in jokes throughout the interview, like when he compared coming out of recovery to having “newborn Bambi legs — you know, how when Bambi’s born, Bambi’s like, ‘Hey, I used to be on cocaine.’” Of his intervention, Mulaney cracked that he knew what was going on the second he opened the door to a friend’s apartment and saw Meyers, then added: “I needed to be the smartest person in the room, even at the intervention, so I remember saying to all of you, ‘Before you all read your letter, I have a drug problem, and I need help. Just to scoop you.’”

On top of that, the comedian revealed he’d been two hours late to his intervention (which he thought was dinner at a friend’s house) because he was getting a free haircut at Saturday Night Live. And he joked that he was the only person in the room allowed to be funny, despite his intervention being populated by — as he put it — “a ‘We Are the World’ of alternative comedians over the age of 40. So many funny people, and then no one did bits the entire time… Fred [Armisen] was serious. Do you know how off-putting that is?”

Mulaney ended the interview on a poignant note, telling Meyers, “You guys saved me from drugs, and Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery. And yeah, I don’t have a joke for that. I’m really grateful.”