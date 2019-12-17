John Mulaney, David Byrne Mix Song and Dance, Science Experiments in ‘Sack Lunch Bunch’ Trailer

Noted adult John Mulaney corrals a slew of guest stars for song-and-dance numbers, science experiments and more in the new trailer for his upcoming children’s special, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch, out December 24th via Netflix.

The new show harks back to a bygone age of children’s television filled with elaborate musical moments and indoor sets made to look like neighborhood blocks. The special also boasts a slew of guest stars, and the clip teases appearances from David Byrne — who looks on nervously at a papier-mâché volcano — Jake Gyllenhaal, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Andre De Shields, Shereen Pimentel and Richard Kind.

The trailer closes with the Sack Lunch Bunch asking Mulaney the obvious questions about his new special, whether the whole endeavor is ironic or if the comedian actually wants to do a children’s show. In turn, Mulaney’s jaw goes slack and he stammers, “That — we talk a lot about that. That’s the million-dollar question.”