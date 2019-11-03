John Malkovich Flaunts Papal Power in Latest ‘New Pope’ Trailer

The latest trailer for The New Pope, which continues the story of 2016’s The Young Pope, has landed with a heaping of narcissism from its new pope, played by John Malkovich. The series is set to return to HBO in January 2020.

In the trailer, which divulges limited information about the upcoming season of showrunner Paolo Sorrentino’s drama, shows Malkovich’s Pope John Paul III taking over following Pope Pius XIII’s (Jude Law), stint as supreme pontiff due to being in a coma.

Unlike Law’s “Lenny” Pope Pius XIII, Malkovich’s papal character isn’t into speedos; he’s more focused on the power his papal reign will have. “Everyone in the world should know who the pope is,” he tells his staff in the trailer. “It’s not vanity; it’s necessity.” In the trailer, it does appear that Law’s character will have a chance at regaining control of the throne as his eyes open while lying in front of a red neon cross.

“The basic idea is to latch on to the end of the first season,” Sorrentino told Variety of the new season. “The pope, played by Jude Law, goes into a coma that, from a scientific standpoint, is considered irreversible and can only end up in death. So the church has to resort to a new pope, who is played by John Malkovich. But since we are in a territory where reason is overtaken by spiritual mysteries and by God, Jude Law’s coma may not be so irreversible. It may have some unexpected novelties, so that two popes can co-exist in the episodes that follow.”

While much information about the forthcoming nine-episode season has remained under wraps, Silvio Orlando’s mischevious Cardinal Angelo Voiello will reprise his role, with Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson joining this season’s cast as well.

