John Krasinski Returns in Action-Packed ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season 2 Trailer

John Krasinski is back as Jack Ryan in a second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. In the first trailer for the upcoming episodes, Krasinski can be seen getting in on the action, jumping out of a plane, chasing baddies across a roof and sneaking around in the dark with a gun.

The official synopsis reveals that the titular character is heading to a new country for the second season, noting, “After tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan heads down to South America to investigate. As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.” The season is a continuation of the events of season one, but also meant to be a stand-alone story.

“We’re viewing each of these as an eight-hour feature film,” co-creator Carlton Cuse told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re trying to make it big and cinematic. We’re very conscious in the rhythm of our storytelling to make sure that we are irising in and out from intimate scenes to big, giant [scope-filled] scenes that you would expect in a giant action movie. We really are viewing this as though we are doing an eight-hour feature.”

He added, “I think each season needs to advance his level of expertise. I don’t think either of us are too interested in telling stories about Jack Ryan as the President. It’s much more compelling for us to tell stories about Jack Ryan when he’s the guy in the trenches. I think the core of this character is that he’s an unsung hero that we all hope exists out there between us and the perils of the world. If he elevates too high, I think it takes away from something that, for us, is fundamentally compelling about this character: that he’s more relatable to an audience when he’s just a cog in the machinery, rather than some sort of super boss.”

Although season two has yet to receive an official premiere date, the trailer says the show is “coming soon.” The series also stars Wendell Pierce and Abbie Cornish, who will return for the new episodes. Noomi Rapace and Michael Kelly join the cast for season two.