Watch John Krasinski Interview Steve Carell for 15th Anniversary of ‘The Office’

John Krasinski released the first episode of his new web show Some Good News to liven up viewers during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 15-minute episode, the actor brought in Steve Carell to reflect back on The Office in light of its 15th anniversary.

Krasinski also highlighted good news from around the world, which he collected from fans on Twitter. “What a week for good news it was,” the actor shared. “Because yes, without question, we are all going through an incredibly trying time. But through all the anxiety, through all the confusion and all the isolation and all the Tiger King, somehow the human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away.”

This week I asked you all to send me #SomeGoodNews … And look what happened! https://t.co/smtSgIDoye — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 30, 2020

The actor brought Carell in virtually midway through the episode, referring to him as the “entertainment correspondent.” The pair discussed looking back at The Office on its anniversary. “I was a waiter when I got that job,” Krasinski noted. “I was 23 years old and I was a waiter, and after shooting the pilot I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it. We all kind of came into it with that vibe.”

“It’s such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it, even today,” Carell added. “It’s pretty cool.”

They looked back on specific memories, including how they filmed the “Fun Run” episode in extreme heat and how funny the “Dinner Party” episode was to create. “Part of what was so much fun about it was that everybody in the cast was rooting for everybody else,” Carell said. “People would step back when it was time for other people to shine and celebrate it.”

The duo also mentioned the possibility of a reunion but concluded they’d prefer just to hang out as friends. “Hopefully one day we just get to reunite as people,” Krasinski said. “And just all get to say hi.” Carell replied, “Just to see your face is so great.”

Andy Greene’s new book, The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s, out now, looks back at the groundbreaking workplace comedy and includes interviews with Krasinski along with the rest of the cast. Read an excerpt from the book here.