John Krasinski Thanks Boston Health Care Workers With Red Sox Surprise

On the latest episode of his stay-at-home web show, Some Good News, John Krasinski honored the COVID-19 unit at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in his hometown of Boston with a special Red Sox-related gift.

Speaking to the health care workers via iPad, Krasinski first introduced them to famed Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz, who offered lifetime Red Sox tickets to all the doctors and nurses at BIDMC. The COVID-19 unit then boarded a squeaky-clean duck boat and, following CDC guidelines, took a trip to Fenway Park, where they took the field and threw the first ceremonial pitch of the Major League season, for what was scheduled to be its first week. (Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 MLB season has been postponed.)

Krasinski ended the trip by asking the BIDMC to sign a baseball that he could put along with the other items on display in his Some Good News background. He then announced a special gift for all health care workers in America, in partnership with AT&T: Health care workers fighting the COVID-19 crisis will have their phone bills suspended for three months.