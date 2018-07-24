John Cleese on Trump: ‘He Doesn’t Trust Anyone in Charge of a Democracy’

Comedy legend John Cleese appeared on Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday where they discussed President Trump’s lack of likeability in Europe, fellow guest Eric Holder, being offered peerage and the 30th anniversary of A Fish Called Wanda.

Cleese said he would support former Attorney General Holder if he decided to run for president in 2020 (Holder told Colbert “I’m thinking about it”). “If he runs, I think I might come and help him,” Cleese said. “I think he’s fantastic.”

Cleese also discussed being offered a peerage, but he passed it up when he was told that he would have to vote in the House of Lords in England, including in the winter. “I only have one thing on my bucket list and that’s to never be cold again,” he explained.

“Are you familiar with Donald Trump?” Colbert asked the actor. “I’ve heard his name, yes,” joked Cleese.

“He says he thinks the British like him,” Colbert told Cleese, asking if that’s the case. Cleese emphatically replied, “No.” Colbert then said he thinks Trump likes people from the UK because his mother is Scottish, but added that, “he doesn’t trust continental Europeans. Should he trust them?”

“Well, he doesn’t trust anyone in charge of a democracy, does he?” Cleese quipped.

The pair also discussed A Fish Called Wanda, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this month. Cleese shared a story about how it made someone laugh so hard that they actually had a heart attack. “You killed a man with comedy,” Colbert said.

“I’m not sure how one should go, but I think laughing is the best,” Cleese said.