Rolling Stone
TV News

See Joe Pesci Make Rare Screen Appearance in Google’s ‘Home Alone’ Ad

Actor shoots Super Bowl commercial showing himself watching viral Macaulay Culkin-starring ad

Joe Pesci makes a rare on-screen appearance in a new and meta Google commercial that sees the actor watching the company’s viral Home Alone ad.

In December, Google dropped the Macaulay Culkin-starring ad that updated Home Alone with a grown-up and tech-savvy Kevin McCallister. The commercial has been viewed on YouTube 39 million times… including by Pesci, who co-starred as the thief Harry Lime in the Christmas classic.

In the Super Bowl-bound ad, dubbed “Joe Pesci watches Home Alone Again,” the actor simply watches and comments on the previous ad, including his favorite part, his voice-only cameo at commercial’s end.

Pesci has only appeared on-screen in a pair of films – 2006’s The Good Shepherd and 2010’s Love Ranch – since he co-starred in 1998’s Lethal Weapon 4. However, the actor is set to reunite with his Goodfellas cohorts Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro for the director’s upcoming Netflix epic The Irishman.

However, this isn’t the first time Pesci has ended his acting retirement for a high-profile commercial: In 2011, the actor appeared in a Snickers ad that paid homage to his Goodfellas character.

Pesci’s Google ad is the latest commercial to leak prior to the Super Bowl itself, including the return of the Dude and Carrie Bradshaw.

