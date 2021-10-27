Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin Are Back With More ‘Batshit Crazy’ Stuff in ‘Tiger King 2’ Trailer

Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and Jeff Lowe are back for more “batshit crazy” stuff — as one person comments — in the new trailer for Tiger King 2. The next season of the show about the illicit world of big cat ownership arrives on November 17th via Netflix.

Other regulars from the first series also appear, including Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson. The series kicks off with Exotic behind bars after trying to hire two men to kill animal rights activist Baskin. As the true-crime documentary presented in the first series, Exotic owned a zoo in Oklahoma with some nefarious practices. The series explores his years-long feud with Baskin, who owns Big Cat Rescue in Florida. Exotic was arrested and convicted in a murder-for-hire scheme for hiring a hitman to kill her, and the conviction also included violations of the Lacey Act and the Endangered Species Act. He was given a 22-year sentence in federal prison.

“If I have to make a deal with the devil, I will make a deal with the devil,” Exotic says in the clip. The trailer hints at more murder, mayhem, scheming, and sex, and promises the new series “turns up the heat and unearths stunning revelations.”