Joe Biden Unpacks Police Reform Plans on ‘The Daily Show’

Following a conversation on what it means to defund or abolish the police, Trevor Noah invited Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to The Daily Show to discuss his solutions for ending police brutality and systemic racism in the U.S.

Biden told Noah that he believes in police reform and more rigorous training rather than defunding departments; in a USA Today op-ed published on Wednesday, the former vice president defended his position and stated that police departments should receive an additional $300 million “to reinvigorate community policing in our country.”

“I don’t think police should be defunded, but I believe the conditions should be placed upon them where departments are having to take significant reforms,” he told Noah. “We should set up a national ‘use of force’ standard.”

Outside of police reform, Biden discussed the challenges he faces in this upcoming election and how he plans to win over Trump’s middle-class base.

“The people who voted for Trump out of frustration — high-school educated people who are busting their neck — they’re the neighborhoods I come from,” he said. “That’s where I come from, is Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont, Delaware. They’re the people I grew up with. They, in fact, understand, and I think they know me. That’s why the polling data is demonstrating that they know I will do what I say and respect them.”