Late Night Reacts to Inauguration of President Joe Biden

The inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden on Wednesday turned out to be a calm, largely uneventful ceremony — and for many who lived through the Trump administration, that was a very welcome change, to say the least. Stephen Colbert began his monologue last night by addressing how unexpectedly emotional the inauguration made him feel, but not in the way he was expecting.

“I have zero gloat in me, there’s no end-zone dance here — what I feel is enormous relief,” Colbert said. “Watching the inauguration today, I recognized just how worried I’ve been for my country. But we’ve all been too deep in it for the last four years to truly realize what we were deeply in — it’s like we’ve been on a ship at storm for four years, and we just stepped onto dry land.”

Seth Meyers described the inauguration as: “Oh, that’s what it feels like when you’re not grinding your teeth all the time. I’d forgotten.” After taking the opportunity to take the last few shots at President Trump, Meyers took a closer look at the inauguration itself, including Senator Bernie Sanders’ grumpy pose, which went viral.

“[He looks] like he’s at Foot Locker, waiting for the salesperson to bring him the next size up,” Meyers quipped. “Biden’s first act as president should be to replace every Confederate monument in the country with this statue of Bernie Sanders. The plaque can say, ‘Come, don’t come — it’s a statue, who cares!'”

“It was a bright, sunny day in Washington, and now we have a president who knows not to stare directly into the sun,” Jimmy Fallon said in his Tonight Show monologue. He had his own quips about the inauguration ceremony, including the gigantic Bible that Joe Biden was sworn in on, which has been in his family for generations: “That’s not a Bible you keep in your dresser — that’s a dresser. Even the Pope was like, ‘That’s a little much.'”