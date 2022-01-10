Jodie Sweetin Remembers Bob Saget: ‘You’re the Best TV Dad Ever’

Jodie Sweetin, who acted alongside Bob Saget for over a decade as Stephanie Tanner on Full House and Fuller House, has shared a tribute post to social media in remembrance of the comedian who died Sunday at 65.

“There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was. One thing I do know is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you.’ Every time we talked, there were at least three or four exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, ‘I love you more,’” she said.

The lengthy post shared to Instagram recounted special moments shared with Saget, who Sweetin calls “the best TV dad ever.” She recalls spending weekends at his home having blueberry pancakes for breakfast with his daughters as a kid, his love of stand-up comedy and music, birthday parties, years-old inside jokes first born during note sessions around the kitchen table on set, and more.

“These are just a few of the special memories I hold in my heart and that keep playing on the carousel of memories in my mind,” she says. “Bob was a wonderful human being. A human being that could drive you nuts at times, and he knew it, but who was so genuine that you couldn’t even get that frustrated. Someone who would also call and profusely apologize for at LEAST 15 minutes if he thought he MAY have perhaps said something he shouldn’t have or thought maybe he took a joke too far.”

“He was a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life, and was most happy when he was helping others. Whether it was personally or through SO many of his different avenues of philanthropy. He gave great hugs, too,” she added.

She sent the post off with a final dedication to Saget: “I’ll miss you Bob. I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer … How Rude.”

Sweetin’s tribute joins statements from her Full House co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Comedians Pete Davidson, Gilbert Gottfried, Sarah Silverman, and more also posted tributes.

In a seperate post, the actress shared a photo of the core cast with a collective statement signed by herself, Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and creator Jeff Franklin.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob,” they shared. “He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.” It is signed by Stamos.”

Saget was found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes, after authorities responded to a call. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.