Kimmel Jokes That Trump Promises ‘Biggest, Most Beautiful Impeachment in History’

Jimmy Kimmel devoted most of his Tuesday monologue to one major story: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announcing that the House of Representatives will launch a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump. “She’s been very reluctant to do this,” the comedian said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “But once again Donald Trump is doing what he does best: forcing a woman to do something she didn’t want to do.”

Trump would become the third president to face impeachment proceedings — which, Kimmel joked, he’d somehow twist into a boast: “He’s already promising that, if he does, it will be the biggest and most beautiful impeachment in history.”

The impeachment inquiry stems from a recent scandal involving Trump reportedly pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden’s son Hunter, a Ukrainian company Hunter worked for and potential connections between Joe Biden and that company during his tenure as vice president. In addition, days before the call, Trump ordered his chief of staff to place a hold on military aid to Ukraine.

With pressure mounting, Trump promised to release the fully declassified and unredacted transcript of his call with Ukraine on Wednesday. Kimmel showed a fake excerpt from the document, which was hand-edited with strike-throughs and added letters (like changing “military aid” to “military par-aid”).

Underscoring Trump’s previous stance on the subject, Kimmel highlighted a 2014 tweet from the president (“Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?”) “Well,” he said, “I guess we’re about to find out.”

Other late-night hosts found punchlines within the impeachment news. Seth Meyers joked that Trump showed his true colors by swiftly rejecting allegations that he abused his presidential power.

“He denied it, and that’s how you know he did it — not because he always lies, because that story’s too weird and confusing to just deny,” Meyers said. “If someone told you, ‘Hey, people are saying you denied military aid from the Ukraine to force an investigation into Joe Biden,’ you wouldn’t say, ‘No, I didn’t.’ You’d say, ‘Wait, what?'”