Watch Jimmy Kimmel Give a ‘Quarantine Minilogue’ From Home

Although the late night shows are currently shutdown until further notice, many of the hosts have been finding creative ways to entertain viewers from home. Jimmy Kimmel recorded a “minilogue” for Jimmy Kimmel Live this week where he created a makeshift version of the show.

In the clip, Kimmel addressed his audience from his home office. “Since I have nothing to do and the fact that since you’re watching this makes me assume you have nothing to do I’m going to shoot a mini monologue every day until we get back from my house, where I am currently incarcerated,” the host said. He added, “Thank God for television, my blood type right now is Disney positive… We’ve watched Frozen II more times than the animators who drew it have watched Frozen II.”

During the monologue, Kimmel also discussed staying home with kids, how to make coffee yourself, what’s going on with the president during the global pandemic and St. Patrick’s Day. “This is an obviously difficult day to stay home, obviously, because it’s St. Patrick’s Day,” Kimmel said. “I do want to say a happy St. Patrick’s Day, not just to our Irish friends and the Irish-Americans watching, but to all alcoholics.”

Kimmel confirmed that he will continue these minilogues every day during the shutdown and plans to donate to a worthwhile cause each day during quarantine (the first is No Kid Hungry). “Stay home, be safe, wash your hands, wash your feet, wash everything,” he concluded. “And not just during this time. Wash all the time.”