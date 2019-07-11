×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next Metallica Announce Release of Illustrated Children's Book Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Watch ‘Kimmel’ Quiz Customers in Weed Dispensary Game Show

Host asked questions about Cheech & Chong, Harold & Kumar in Jimmy Kimmel Live segment “Let’s Make a Dope Deal”

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

In honor of the lesser-known stoner holiday “Oil Day” of July 10th, Jimmy Kimmel Live hosted a weed-themed game show on Wednesday’s episode — quizzing customers in the drive-thru line at Las Vegas’ NuWu Cannabis Marketplace, the world’s largest marijuana dispensary.

“Let’s Make a Dope Deal” featured pot-related questions, with contestants using their car horns as buzzers. Kimmel asked the first customer to list the last names of stoner comedy duo Cheech & Chong and, as a bonus task, to find a loose French fry in her vehicle. (She managed to locate a bag of gummy bears, which the host accepted instead, earning her some Hot Pockets and a Las Vegas snow globe.)

Kimmel then asked two CBD customers, a brother and sister duo, to spell “marijuana,” recall where film characters Harold & Kumar went in their 2004 film comedy (fast food chain White Castle) and name one current member of the United States Congress. (After some brainstorming, they correctly cited Mitch McConnell, earning them a Reese’s Cup and a gallon of milk.)

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad